Cody Bellinger's wife Chase shares sweetest off-season memories ft. Yankees CF ahead of Opening Day

Yankees star CF, Cody Bellinger has been happily married to his wife and former Sports Illustrated swimsut model, Chase for more than a year now. The couple are proud parents to two girls, Caiden and Carter. The elder one amongst the two, Caiden, was born in Nov. 2021 while Carter was born in Apr. 2023.

The Bellingers will now be residing in Bronx, NYC after the former Cubs CF was traded to the Bronx Bombers in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet in Dec. 2024. Bellinger spent some quality time with his wife and kids during the offseason.

On Saturday, Chase Bellinger shared some delightful highlights with the Yankees star husband, their kids and some of her friends in a social media post, which was captioned as:

"The most random dump you’ve ever seen."

Cody Bellinger had a decent 2024 MLB season with the Cubs which saw him finish the regular season with .266 batting average, 18 home runs and 78 RBIs. He exercised the opt-out clause on his contract and parted ways with the Cubs to join the Yankees for the 2025 MLB season.

So far, the lefty slugger has delivered impressive performances both offensively and defensively during spring training preseason games. Bellinger is showcasing a remarkable .465 batting average, along with three home runs, seven RBIs, and an impressive 1.301 OPS, as he prepares to make a strong impact for the Yankee faithful in the 2025 season.

The Bahamian supermodel, Chase, has been Cody's biggest supporter throughout all his endeavors on and off the field. She has been cheering for him during his at-bats in spring training and will continue to do the same alongside their daughters when the new baseball season commences on Mar. 27.

Yankees CF, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase shared some delightful highlights from all-girls trip to Mexico

Cody Bellinger's wife went on an all-girls dreamy getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in February. The group included Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, Joc Pederson's wife, Kelsey, Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, Scott Kazmir's wife, Kim, Austin Barnes' wife, Nicole and Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana.

"Fantasy group chat 2024."

All of them are close friends since their husbands were teammates with the Dodgers over the past few years. For now, Cody and his Bombers teammates will play three more spring training games agaisnt the Mets, Rays and Marlins before the season opening series at home against the Brewers.

