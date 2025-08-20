  • home icon
  Cody Bellinger stuns MLB world with rare Yankees feat not seen since HOFer Ichiro Suzuki

Cody Bellinger stuns MLB world with rare Yankees feat not seen since HOFer Ichiro Suzuki

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 20, 2025 07:07 GMT
Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Cody Bellinger stuns MLB world with rare Yankees feat not seen since HOFer Ichiro Suzuki - Source: Getty

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees offense were on fire in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays for a thumping 13-3 win. Bellinger was oneof the three Yankees players to have multiple home runs in the game.

The Yankees' offense was all over the Rays' pitching staff from the get-go as Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton went back-to-back-to-back in the first inning against starter Shane Baz.

While the offense fired on all cylinders with the Bronx Bombers tying a franchise record of nine home runs in the game, Bellinger displayed his versatility by playing all three outfield positions during the contest.

The All-Star slugger became the first Yankees player since recently inducted Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki to achieve the feat. The legendary outfielder played all three positions during a game against the Baltimore Orioles in 2012.

Bellinger was a force at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Stanton and Jose Caballero also had multiple homers in the game, becoming the second trio in Yankees history to have multiple home run games since Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Bill Skowron in 1961.

Cody Bellinger reflects on Yankees offense's stellar game against Rays

Cody Bellinger's second multi home run game of the season saw the Yankees go deep nine times in a game for the second this year. They had nine home runs in a 20-9 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, becoming the first team in MLB history to have multiple nine-home run games in a season.

"We have a really good offense,” Bellinger said. “With the ebbs and flows of a 162-game season, it’s not always going to be pretty, but we all believe in each other. The talent’s there, and we’re doing a good job of putting it all together. It’s been fun to be a part of.”

The strong offensive display helped the Yankees to a fourth consecutive win. They will face the Rays in the series finale on Wednesday before hosting the Boston Red Sox, the team they overtook in the AL Wild Card race after Tuesday's win.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
