Cody Bellinger: Three reasons why the Cubs' one year bet on the maligned former MVP is worth the risk

If there is any player who is looking to rebound in 2023, it's Cody Bellinger. 5 years ago, Bellinger looked poised to become one of the best talents in the game, in fact, he was one of the best talents in the game.

Bellinger broke onto the scene for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 as a 21-year-old. That season, he hit 39 home runs and 97 RBIs and was crowned the NL Rookie of the Year. A couple of years later, in 2019, he was named the NL MVP.

MLB @MLB



Cody Bellinger, Cubs reportedly agree to a 1-year deal, per A former NL MVP is on the move!Cody Bellinger, Cubs reportedly agree to a 1-year deal, per MLB.com 's @Feinsand A former NL MVP is on the move!Cody Bellinger, Cubs reportedly agree to a 1-year deal, per MLB.com's @Feinsand. https://t.co/9oFnjo6593

"A former NL MVP is on the move! Cody Bellinger, Cubs reportedly agree to a 1-year deal, per @MLB.com's @Feinsand" - @ MLB

However, the 2021 and 2022 seasons were something of a nightmarish campaign for the Arizona native. In 2021, he had the worst-hitting season of his career. He hit only 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a batting average of only .165. Additionally, injuries have plagued him, limiting him to only 95 games.

The year 2022 was not much better. Bellinger's offense was marginally better, but he had the lowest OBP of any qualified MLB player. After a disastrous season, the Dodgers did not tender him, making him a free agent.

In December 2022, Bellinger signed a 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs for $17.5 million. Here are three reasons why their gamble might be worth it.

g ☃️ @giseII_ CODY BELLINGER DODGER LEGEND FOREVER CODY BELLINGER DODGER LEGEND FOREVER https://t.co/fU6oBuXta6

"CODY BELLINGER DODGER LEGEND FOREVER" - @ G

Why the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger gamble may be worth it

1. He's still in his prime

Hitters struggle all the time, in fact, baseball is a game of failure. At 27, Cody Bellinger has plenty of baseball left in him. A good comparison to Bellinger is former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista. In his first six MLB seasons, Bautista never hit more than 16 home runs. In 2010, he led the league with 54 home runs. Bellinger has already proven that he can hit and hit with power. Expect him to come back around.

2. The Cubs need and want versatility

Cody Bellinger is an all-around fielder. He can play both first base and outfield. The Cubs can expect more from Alfonso Rivas, their first baseman in 2022. Rivas batted .235 with three home runs in 101 games last season. Seiya Suzuki was the only big name in the outfield this season. Allowing Bellinger to switch positions creates a slew of intriguing possibilities for the Chicago Cubs.

3. It's actually not that big of a gamble

The Cubs have a 2023 payroll of about $104 million. Although $17.5 million represents a significant enough chunk of that, it is not a calamitous amount. Moreover, the contract is for one year, after which the team is more than free to release Cody Bellinger should they desire to. When considering it this way, it seems to be a win-win for the Cubs in a division with heavy-hitting teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, a trial run of this kind is very much in their favor.

Poll : 0 votes