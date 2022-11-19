Cody Bellinger: Top 3 landing spots for the former Dodgers MVP

The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined to tender Cody Bellinger. This means that the former MVP is now a free agent and will be pursued by a number of teams.

A non-tender occurs when a team does not renew a player's contract for the upcoming season. This effectively means that the team is not interested in keeping the player, allowing them to become a free agent.

Cody Bellinger won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2017 after hitting 39 home runs and 97 RBIs in his rookie season. He built on his success in 2019, leading the MLB with 351 total bases. That year, his 47 home runs, 115 RBIs, and .305 batting average earned him the MVP Award.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel All 29 other teams when the Dodgers non-tender Cody Bellinger this afternoon. All 29 other teams when the Dodgers non-tender Cody Bellinger this afternoon. https://t.co/XGUIweDd9J

"All 29 other teams when the Dodgers non-tender Cody Bellinger this afternoon" - @ Devine Sports Gospel

Bellinger's production has been on a steady decline since then. The 27-year-old could only hit 19 home runs in 2022 - the lowest of any full season of his career. Coupled with a batting average of .210, the Dodgers had no interest in keeping him around. Here are three teams that might be interested in Bellinger.

Top 3 teams that could pick up Cody Bellinger

1. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays saw themselves drop even further down in the AL East after several seasons of relative success. The Rays are looking to add power in their outfield. Apart from left-fielder Randy Arozarena, no Rays outfielder had double-digit home runs in 2022. The Rays know that the addition of Bellinger could electrify their outfield and add some much-needed power to their lineup.

2. Toronto Blue Jays

Following the departure of Teoscar Hernandez via a trade to the Seattle Mariners, the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to pick up some power in their outfield. Their lack of a left-handed power hitter has particular relevance to Bellinger.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers.



@MLBNetwork The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo.The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. @MLBNetwork

"The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers." - @ Jon Morosi

It has also been noted that the hitter-friendly dimensions of the Rogers Center could help revive Cody Bellinger's lackluster offensive numbers.

3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are a team in the midst of a rebuild. Cody Bellinger could be an important piece of their drive to revitalize their offense. Cash may be a bit of a concern after the team released outfielder Jason Heyward and absorbed a $22 million hit because of it. However, the team has no problem splashing the cash. Their move to sign star outfielder Seiya Suzuki last year means they might be seriously interested in Bellinger.

Poll : 0 votes