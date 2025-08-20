Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Will Smith's wives swoon over Corey Seager's partner's rustic maternity photoshoot

  • home icon
By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 20, 2025 11:18 GMT
Texas Rangers first baseman Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, are expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot in December 2020.

On August 19, Madisyn shared a carousel on her social media platform featuring a cowboy-themed maternity shoot in Tennessee. She wore a white tube top paired with denim pants and completed the look with a cowboy hat.

In the last frame, Madisyn was sitting on the edge of a stable fence and embracing her motherhood. She wrote the caption:

"My greatest honor has been being your home, my baby. 🤎"
Chicago Cubs first baseman Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase Bellinger, commented on the post:

"Look like the type of mom who makes banana bread muffins on the farm."

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler’s wife, McKenzie Buehler admired Madisyn, saying:

“Already the most amazing and beautiful momma!”

Will Smith's wife, Cara Smith, also reacted to her post with a comment:

"Beautiful."
The heartfelt reactions from MLB wives highlight the strong bond and close-knit connection they all share beyond the baseball diamond.

“I am so proud of you”:Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn, shared a heartfelt post for him

On Aug. 14, Madisyn shared a clip highlighting Corey’s baseball journey from the Dodgers to Texas, celebrating his milestone of completing 10 years in the league.

Madisyn wrote:

“The biggest congratulations to my husband on hitting 10 years of Major League Baseball service time today ⚾️ truly the coolest accomplishment and a club so few get to be a part of. I feel like we just got started in this baseball life and somehow we’re already 10 years in. I could go on and on about your accolades and accomplishments but as I told you this morning… my favorite part has been getting a front row seat to watching you grow into the incredible human you are on the field, off the field and at home with your family. 🤍 You are my favorite person to celebrate, and I am so proud of you. Here’s to just getting started!!! ❤️‍🔥”
The clip featured shots of his baseball matches, from powerful swings at the plate to receiving the Jackie Robinson Award and the Louisville Slugger honor and ultimately raising the World Series championship trophy in 2023.

The highlights blend moments from his days with the Dodgers to his current success with the Texas Rangers. Madisyn also added the All-Star event shots in the clip to embrace the bond they both share.

