"Cohen could blow away the field financially if he chooses" - MLB Analyst urges Mets to go big even if Yamamoto pursuit fails

Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes have been making headlines ever since he was posted by his former team, the Orix Buffaloes. His scouting reports are impressive, leveraging his market among the teams.

As reported by Jon Heyman, Yamamoto traveled cross-country to dine with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen in his Greenwich home on Saturday night. Moreover, Cohen's bankroll will be enough to land his services, but, according to Heyman, the Mets are better off with other expensive alternatives:

"Cohen could blow away the field financially if he chooses, of course," Heyman said in his article on NY Post. "And the Mets do love Yamamoto, who is known for his athleticism and extreme competitiveness — a word you hear is “ballsy,” which also will describe the winning bid for someone who hasn’t thrown a pitch in the bigs, has no draft pick attached and is only 25. That plus the 1.82 career ERA."

However, Heyman feels that if they cannot land Yamamoto, they need to go after 2023 NL Cyoung winner Blake Snell and Josh Hader:

"Ultimately, Cohen’s bankroll may do the trick. But if not, that’s OK, there are still viable alternate plans. If they don’t get Yamamoto, they need to shoot for Snell or Hader, preferably both, plus Woodruff, an ace who fits nicely since he’ll be ready to go in 2025, the Mets’ real target date," he added.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes contenders

Many teams have adjusted or are trying to adjust their payrolls to onboard the Japanese pitcher. Among contenders, the LA Dodgers and the New York Yankees top the list, boasting competitive rosters that could entice Yamamoto.

Apart from this, Jon Heyman mentioned that the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays were also in the sweepstakes from the start. Not only that, but other top pitchers on the market are waiting for Yamamoto's free agency closure to attract potential suitors.

