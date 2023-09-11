Cole Ragans' scoreless innings spree was finally snapped as the Kansas City Royals starter finally earned two runs in the sixth innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Royals lost on the night to the Blue Jays 5-2 after Canada's team came from behind to win. KC started the scoring in the sixth with a two-run frame and expected Cole Ragans to be strong on the mound, as he has been lately, but instead he conceded a two-run game tying frame.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the oddity in which Ragans ended his streak. After 5.2 innings of a single-hit game, the starter walked the first two batters before, in a freak accident, landed on the turf himself while delivering a pitch. That allowed the batters to advance.

There was movement on the bench as trainers looked to check on the pitcher, but he waved them away. His next pitch a 97 mph fastball also airmalled and went beyond the catcher as the Blue Jays scored their first run.

To everyone's dismay Ragans pulled out another wild pitch for the game-tying run. After walking another batter, the young pitcher finally left the mound.

“Complete outlier,” said manager Matt Quatraro of that bottom of the sixth. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s something we’re gonna move on from.”

Cole Ragans one to watch out for in the future

The 24-year-old in just his second MLB season went scoreless in 26 innings. Achieving that as a MLB starter is a huge feat considering he also had to shift teams midway, getting traded from the Texas Rangers.

His 26 scoreless innings is the eighth biggest one in Royals' history. In his nine starts with the Royals, Ragans has an ERA of 1.69, earning just 10 runs as he almost went a month without earning one.