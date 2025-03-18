Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens gets real about 'mercury retrograde' while rocking blonde hair glow-up

Free agent MLB shortstop Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens has routinely taken to her social media accounts to mention the planet Mercury whenever it's gone into retrograde. She was as it again on Monday, donning a blonde hair glow-up that hid her recognizable brunette curls.

Mercury retrograde is a phenomenon where the planet appears to move backward in the sky due to the difference in orbital speed between Earth and Mercury. The optical illusion occurs three to four times a year, lasting upwards of three weeks each time. In astrology, it's often linked to communication mishaps and technological disruptions for those who believe in its significance.

Whether Mercury being in retrograde played a role in anything happening to Hudgens is unclear. However, she shocked her millions of Instagram followers on Monday by sharing a selfie where she looked almost unrecognizable.

"Mercury's in retrograde and I'm wiggin out," Hudgens wrote.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram)

This offseason, Hudgens' husband was uinable to latch onto an MLB team leading up to the 2025 season. Tucker decided to hang up his playing cleats and transition into coaching. He was recently spotted in the LA Angels' camp last week.

Tucker, the 2014 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, failed to make waves at the MLB level, finishing his playing career with a .213/.266/.316/.582 line with five home runs and 40 RBIs. He never logged more than 160 plate appearances in any of his six seasons playing for the Pirates and Angels, along with the Rockies in 2023.

A new chapter begins for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Although Cole Tucker's baseball playing career may have ended, he's been alongside Vanessa Hudgens' side, making numerous appearances in support of her career over the past few weeks. Recently joining her at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the couple was all smiles and enjoyed the event.

"May have been the only ones on the dance floor but we had a great time," Hudgens captioned on March 6.

Also making waves is Hudgens' new beverage called Caliwater. She recently made an appearance at a Sprouts Farmers Market in Arizona to promote the brand.

"Still buzzing from last Friday! 🌟✨ Thanks to everyone in Arizona who came to say hello to @VanessaHudgens and us! And a big thanks to everyone at @Sprouts for helping us host an unforgettable meet & greet to celebrate healthy hydration!" Caliwater captioned on March 6.

While one chapter has closed, the couple still has many more to write.

