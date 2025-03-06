Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens gives a sneak peek of her recent meet & greet session in Arizona

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying married life with former Angels utility player, Cole Tucker. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2024, and so far, they have not made any public appearances with their baby.

Besides being a successful actress and singer, Hudgens has also made positive strides in the business world via her sound investments and entrepreneurial ventures, one of which is Caliwater. It is a brand founded by Vanessa and is a great substitute for coconut water. It is made organically from the cactus plant and has low sugar and calorie levels.

Last Friday, Vanessa Hudgens was present at a Sprouts Farmers Market store in Arizona to promote her brand of refreshing beverage. The official social media page of Caliwater shared a highlight video from the fun-filled day and also voiced gratitude towards the people who turned up in numbers to support the event.

"Still buzzing from last Friday! 🌟✨ Thanks to everyone in Arizona who came to say hello to @VanessaHudgens and us! And a big thanks to everyone at @Sprouts for helping us host an unforgettable meet & greet to celebrate healthy hydration!"

Vanessa is also the founder of a company, "Know Beauty," which she started in 2020. The company helps people revitalize their existing routines by incorporating elegant solutions into their everyday lives.

Last year, Hudgens actively supported Cole Tucker during his short stint in the major leagues with the Angels. She made it down to the team's home stadium in Anaheim to spectate the game and cheer for her husband.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens posted a couple of pictures alongside Cole Tucker on social media. The happy couple was captured on the dance floor at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Take a look at the post here:

"May have been the only ones on the dance floor but we had a great time 😂 📸 @kevinmazur"

While Hudgens has found immense success in Hollywood, Tucker has found it difficult to remain with an MLB ballclub over a long tenure. He is currently a free agent.

