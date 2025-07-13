Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' second pregnancy announcement draws joyful response from Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens, who's married to former MLB player Cole Tucker, announced the couple expecting their second child. They welcomed their first-born last year around this time.

Ad

Vanessa and Cole announced their second pregnancy on Instagram. The couple beamed from cheek to cheek, holding hands as they posed for the camera outdoors. In two pictures, both ponted at Vanessa's baby bump.

"Round two!!!!," Vanessa captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Friends and family congratulated Vanessa on her second pregnancy. They included New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, who's known to be a close friend of Vanessa's.

Chase Bellinger's comment on Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy announcement post (Source: Instagram @vanessahudgens)

It isn't the first time Chase has enthused about Vanessa on social media. In May, after the High School Musical star had posted a special Mother's Day photoshoot, Chase had complimented her.

Ad

Ad

Chase Bellinger's comment on Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post during Mother's Day (Source: Instagram.com/@vanessahudgens)

The two seem to have gotten close because of their partners who were friends in their childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cody and Cole were neighbors and often played baseball together. They were a part of the same scouting baseball team in high school.

Ad

Cody Bellinger, alongside Tucker's friend from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mitch Keller, was also a part of the groomsmen during Vanessa and Cole's wedding.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Cody has gone on to cement his legacy in the big leagues, Cole Tucker has followed a different path. After mixed results in his initial years in the MLB, the former utility man announced his retirement in May this year.

July seems to be a lucky month for Vanessa and Cole Tucker

The month of July seems to be a happy month for the couple after their son was born on Tucker's birthday in 2024.

Ad

The announcement about their second-born comes days after Vanessa had wished Cole Tucker on his birthday. In the picture, the couple was seen enjoying and taking a selfie with cool shades.

"Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life. @cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better," Vanessa wrote.

It remains to be seen if, like in 2024, when Hudgens took to the Oscars red carpet in her baby bump dress, the pop star makes public appearances during her second pregnancy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More