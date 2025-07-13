Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' second pregnancy announcement draws joyful response from Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens, who's married to former MLB player Cole Tucker, announced the couple expecting their second child. They welcomed their first-born last year around this time.
Vanessa and Cole announced their second pregnancy on Instagram. The couple beamed from cheek to cheek, holding hands as they posed for the camera outdoors. In two pictures, both ponted at Vanessa's baby bump.
"Round two!!!!," Vanessa captioned the post.
Friends and family congratulated Vanessa on her second pregnancy. They included New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, who's known to be a close friend of Vanessa's.
It isn't the first time Chase has enthused about Vanessa on social media. In May, after the High School Musical star had posted a special Mother's Day photoshoot, Chase had complimented her.
The two seem to have gotten close because of their partners who were friends in their childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cody and Cole were neighbors and often played baseball together. They were a part of the same scouting baseball team in high school.
Cody Bellinger, alongside Tucker's friend from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mitch Keller, was also a part of the groomsmen during Vanessa and Cole's wedding.
While Cody has gone on to cement his legacy in the big leagues, Cole Tucker has followed a different path. After mixed results in his initial years in the MLB, the former utility man announced his retirement in May this year.
July seems to be a lucky month for Vanessa and Cole Tucker
The month of July seems to be a happy month for the couple after their son was born on Tucker's birthday in 2024.
The announcement about their second-born comes days after Vanessa had wished Cole Tucker on his birthday. In the picture, the couple was seen enjoying and taking a selfie with cool shades.
"Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life. @cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better," Vanessa wrote.
It remains to be seen if, like in 2024, when Hudgens took to the Oscars red carpet in her baby bump dress, the pop star makes public appearances during her second pregnancy.