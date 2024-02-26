College baseball player's bathroom misadventure steals spotlight during Texas A&M vs. Wagner game 

The 2024 college baseball season got underway on Feb. 16 and we've already had one of the most unusual things to have happened at a ballpark.
According to reports from College Station, Texas A&M’s game against Wagner on Saturday was delayed by a few minutes in the 6th inning when one of latter team's fielders couldn't get out of the bathroom. The situation at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park was eventually resolved and the game resumed after the player was unlocked from the restroom.
However, the bizarre incident grabbed headlines in the college baseball world. Texas A&M beat writer Carter Karels tweeted:
"The Texas A&M vs. Wagner baseball game has been briefly delayed because, well, a Wagner outfielder is locked inside a bathroom at Blue Bell Park. No, I am not kidding."
Fans on social media also saw the funny side of the incident.
The Eagle reporter Travis L. Brown wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Wagners players give a standing ovation to their fielders just outside the dugout as they finally take the field. Blue Bell PA plays a toilet flushing sound effect as they run on the field"
Another commented:
"Ok how did a Wagner player get locked in the bathroom?? Can we continue playing plz"
A third wrote:
"So apparently a Wagner player has locked himself in the bathroom?"
The Aggies eventually won Saturday's game and went on to clean sweep Wagner in the three-game series to move to 7-0.
When is the playoffs for the 2024 college baseball season?
The 2024 college baseball season Regionals will begin from May 31st onwards. The crunch postseason games will continue with the Super Regionals and the College World Series games before the finals begin on June 22.
Here's a look at the college baseball playoff schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 27 at noon ET | ESPN2/ESPNU
- Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3
- Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10
- First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 14
- MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24
