College prosthetic star & history maker Parker Byrd joins New Bern Southpaws for summer baseball action

The story of Parker Byrd is nothing short of remarkable. After having overcome a plethora of expectations, the 20-year old rising star has embarked on the next stage of his baseball journey.

In 2022, while playing baseball at East Carolina University, Byrd was involved in a life-threatening boating accident. The incident resulted in Byrd needing to undergo some 22 surgeries, which eventually led to the amputation of his right leg.

At the time of the ordeal, many believed that Parker Byrd's baseball career was over before it has even really taken off. However, in February 2024, Byrd defied all the odds, and returned to playing for his school with the help of a prosthetic leg. Now, the South Carolina-native has committed to playing for the New Bern Southpaws this summer.

"BYRD TO BE A SOUTHPAW: Parker Byrd, the East Carolina University sophomore who became the first NCAA Division I baseball player in a game with a prosthetic leg, has been announced as a member of the newly created New Bern Southpaws" - 9OYS Sports

A member of Northeastern Division of the Old North State League, the Southpaws are based in the town of New Bern, North Carolina. 2024 will be the innaugural season for the team.

When he returned to playing, Byrd became the first-ever amputee player in D1 baseball history. An infielder, Byrd hit .383 with 21 home runs and 27 RBIs as a senior at Scotland High School in Laurinberg, South Carolina.

""PIRATES ON TV: Super Bowl Ad featuring @ParkerByrd11 player Parker Byrd will premiere Sunday" - PIRATE RADIO

The incredible story of Parker Byrd was relayed to millions this past February, during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Featuring in a 30-second ad, Byrd retold his heroic story on behalf of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), an organization that seeks to aid athletes with handicaps.

Parker Byrd's courage is not lost on his tight-knit college campus

After after appearing in front of the home crowd at Clark-LeClair Stadium for the first time since his amputation, Byrd drew a standing ovation from the record-number of spectators. After the game, the trailblazer said:

“This crowd, these fans, these people, my family, my teammates, coaches, I really cannot be more thankful and blessed to be in the opportunity I am today. People believing in me, it’s unreal. I really can’t put it into words.”

Still young, the sky is the limit for Parker Byrd as he continues on his legendary trajectory. Perhaps one day, he will bring his unique ability to the highest levels of the game.

