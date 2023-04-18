Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant hit his first home run nearly 13 months after signing with the team.

The one-time toast of the Chicago Cubs, who fielded a series-clinching grounder in the 2016 World Series that won the team its first title in 108 years, has settled into relative MLB anonymity in Denver.

After being traded by the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants on July 30, 2021, Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million free-agent contract with the Rockies on March 18, 2022.

Kris Bryant permanently moved from third base to right field with the Rockies, and he was also promptly moved to the injured list as well. Bryant played just 42 games with Colorado in the 2022 season due to plantar fascititis and a bone bruise in his left foot.

He managed to hit five homers last campaign, but they all came on the road.

Bryant started off the 2023 season decently, hitting .295 with one homer — on the road — in 61 at-bats through 15 games.

It was bound to happen, and it finally did — albeit in a comical situation with his team down 9-0 against Rich Hill.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Hill lobbed up a 72 mph gopher ball. Bryant got it, and planted a soft-toss pitch into the left-center field stands to pull the Colorado Rockies to within 9-1 in what eventually became a 14-3 defeat.

Kris Bryant came on like a house on fire after debuting with the Cubs in 2015. He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award that season by hitting 26 homers with 99 RBI in 151 games.

The next year, he was named the NL's Most Valuable Player after hitting 39 homers with 102 RBI and a league-leading 121 runs scored as Chicago won its first World Series championship since 1908.

He began to slide after that, only breaking the 30-homer barrier once since with 31 round-trippers in 2019. With free agency looming, the Cubs dealt him to the Giants for a pair of prospects.

Many believed that Kris Bryant would sign a deal to stay with the Giants, but he instead left for the Colorado Rockies.

Kris Bryant's deal with Colorado Rockies runs through 2028 season

Bryant's deal with the Rockies runs through the 2028 season, when he will be 36 years old. For his nine-year career, he is hitting .280 with 173 home runs and 505 RBI.

