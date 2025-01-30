Colton Cowser's girlfriend Claire Wolford can't wait for Dallas Open ft. Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe

Colton Cowser's girlfriend Claire Wolford is the former cheerleader of the Dallas Cowboys. With the 2025 Dallas Open starting soon, Wolford can't contain her excitement for the ATP 250 tour event, which begins on Feb. 3.

On Wednesday, Woldford reshared the Instagram post of Dallas Open's official channel. From the caption of her post, it is clear that the Texas native is excited about the event.

"I'm so excited for this" - Wolford wrote.

Screenshot of Wolford's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/clairewolford)

The post shared by Cowser's girlfriend was a poster featuring Taylor Fritz (No. 1 seed), Casper Ruud (No. 2), Tommy Paul (No. 3) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 5). Ben Shelton, who recently congratulated Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan, is the fourth seed.

Paul is the defending champion, having defeated compatriot Marcus Giron in three seats last year. Tiafoe was the top seed in 2024 and Shelton, then seeded third, reached the semi-finals. Ruud and Fritz didn't compete last year.

As for Clair Wolford and Colton Cowser, the couple made their relationship public when the former posted a picture of them together on Instagram. The one-snap post, from September, showed the Orioles star in formal attire while his girlfriend wore a stunning brown dress.

Wolford has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram where fashion and fitness-related content often features. In addition to being a cheerleader, Cowser's girlfriend is a pilates instructor. Moreover, she holds a degree in marketing from Arizona State University.

Colton Cowser's girlfriend Claire Wolford shares snaps from Kelcey Wetterberg's wedding

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg tied the knot on New Year's Eve with Nate Crnkovich, a registered nurse. The couple had been in a relationship for the past four years.

Wetterberg's ex-cheerleader teammate Claire Wolford and her boyfriend Colton Cowser celebrated the New Year at the wedding. Wolford shared snaps from the event on her Instagram on January 6, captioning it:

"Rang in the New Year celebrating the Crnks with the best people!!!🥳🖤🥂"

Cowser and his girlfriend posed with the newlyweds in the first snap of the post. The second featured just Cowser and Wolford. The third snap showcased Wolford with her teammates, Jada McLean, McKenzie Sherman Hughston, Caroline Sundvold and Chandi Dayle.

Next in the post was a short video of Wolford with Wetterberg, followed by a stylish mirror selfie of her with two friends. A candid moment came next, with Wolford sitting on her boyfriend’s lap.

The following snap captured her alongside her teammate Rachel Wyatt Browning. Browning, Wolford and their teammate, Jensen McCoy, were later pictured dancing together in another lively snap.

The next frame featured Colton Cowser and Wolford posing with Jessica Bowman and her partner, Michael Lanham. A fun video of Cowser and Wolford dancing followed. The couple then shared a frame with the groom, and the post wrapped up with a heartwarming shot of Wolford embracing a friend.

