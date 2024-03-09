“Comeback player of the year” - Luis Severino’s dominant shutout performance spark excitement among Mets fans

Luis Severino's offseason was one of the most curious in the MLB as the veteran landed with a new club but remained in the same city. The starter, who has only ever pitched for the New York Yankees, joined the New York Mets this offseason with the intention of re-establishing himself as a reliable MLB starter.

The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic is coming off another disappointing season with the New York Yankees. Injuries limited Luis Severino to only 89.1 innings last year, something that has been a trend for the two-time All-Star. Over that stretch, Severino posted a lowly 6.65 ERA with a 4-8 record and 79 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Severino has not pitched more than 190 innings since 2018, both he and the New York Mets will hope he can remain on the field. This sentiment is shared by the team's fans, who have already been impressed by what they have seen from the veteran during Spring Training.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On Friday, Luis Severino showcased to New York Mets fans what he can provide the team when he is on and when he is healthy. Severino threw 3.0 clean innings for the Mets during their 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins, something that did not go unnoticed among Mets fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of those impressed fans took to social media to praise one of their newest starters, hoping that this is only the beginning of something special. Severino looked excellent for the Mets during their victory over the Marlins, giving up zero earned runs and racking up four strikeouts in the process.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have used their social media platforms to praise the former New York Yankees starter in a number of different ways. Some have pointed out that if Severino can remain healthy for the entire season, he could be a legitimate contender for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Severino should play a key role for the Mets this season if he can remain healthy

While health will always be the question regarding Severino, he has already showcased what he can do when he is healthy. If he can remain on the field this season, he should find himself in a crucial role for the New York Mets and their pitching rotation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the notable departures of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last season, the Mets completely rebuilt their pitching rotation, with Severino being a key addition. Mets fans are hoping that Friday's outing is the first of many in a successful comeback season for Luis Severino.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.