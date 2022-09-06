"Congrats to Aaron Judge on tying my Yankees record for homers by a right-handed batter in a single season" - Alex Rodriguez gives a shoutout to Aaron Judge as Yankees slugger joins elite company

Aaron Judge recently hit his 54th home run of the season in a game against the Minnesota Twins. He continues his MVP-worthy campaign as he helps stabilize the New York Yankees and keep them from crumbling. Judge recently bested his previous tally of 52 home runs in a single season that he set in 2017.

With his 54th home run, Judge tied New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez with the most home runs by a right-handed batter in Yankees history. Rodriguez, of course, didn't forget to extend his congratulations on Twitter.

"Congrats to @TheJudge44 on tying my @Yankees record for homers by a right-handed batter in a single season. Keep going my man!" - Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez reached the same mark in 2007 on his way to the final of his three American League MVP awards. Despite Rodriguez's inspired form, the Yankees fell to the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series that year.

No one has surpassed the 54 home run barrier. However, Aaron Judge and Jose Bautista have each tied the tally for the American League this year and 2010, respectively.

After Alex Rodriguez, who's next for Aaron Judge?

Now that both Judge and Rodriguez are on an even keel at 54, Judge needs to score eight more to break the American League record. If Judge scores another home run, he will pass, Babe Ruth (1920 and 1928), Mickey Mantle (1961), David Ortiz (2006), and Jose Batista (2010) for the seventh-most homers in a season.

Next on the list are Ken Griffey Jr., who had 56 homers in 1997-98, Alex Rodriguez with 57 in 2002, and Jimmie Fox and Hank Greenberg with 58 in 1932 and 1938, respectively. Babe Ruth's records of 59 and 60 in 1921 and 1927, respectively, are the third- and second-most in AL history.

Roger Maris, of course, owns the record for the most home runs with 61 in 1961. This was also the only season in which two teammates hit more than 50 home runs in a campaign.

With 27 games left for the Yankees, everyone is eagerly watching to see if Aaron Judge can reach this amazing achievement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt