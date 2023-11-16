Gerrit Cole’s achievement of winning the AL Cy Young award is not just a personal triumph; it’s a moment celebrated by his New York Yankees teammates. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, key figures from the Yankees’ roster, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and manager Aaron Boone expressed their congratulations and admiration for Cole’s accomplishment.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge, the team captain, shared:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats buddy [...] it’s an honor to share the field with you, watch you work behind the scenes [...] excited for many more years with you, man."

Kyle Higashioka, who catches for Cole, also chimed in saying:

"It’s been a long time coming. It’s always an honor to catch you and go to the field every single day with you."

The video is a testament to the camaraderie and mutual respect within the Yankees’ clubhouse. It captures the genuine excitement and pride the team feels for their ace pitcher. Manager Aaron Boone, acknowledging the significance of the award, he stated:

"To see you pour all of that each and every day has been a privilege of mine. It’s an honor and a privilege to be your manager."

After years on the ballots, Gerrit Cole has finally won the Cy Young award.

Gerrit Cole’s journey to the Cy Young award has been marked by perseverance and excellence. After several close calls in previous seasons, he finally clinched the prestigious honor, capping off a remarkable career. The unanimous selection, with all 30 first-place votes, reflects not just individual brilliance but also the unanimous support and acknowledgement from the baseball community.

After many close calls in previous seasons, Gerrit Cole has finally clinched his first Cy Young award.

As the Yankees revel in Cole’s achievement, it’s clear that this win is not just about personal accolades but a shared victory for the entire team. The encouraging messages from teammates illustrate the tight-knit bonds that could contribute to the Yankees’ success in the 2024 MLB season.