"Congratulations, Tito, I love you" - MLB All-Star Albert Pujols' new lady-love, Nicole Fernandez, took to Instagram to laud Cardinals living legend on his 700th career home run

MLB All-Star Albert Pujols, who split with Diedre, his wife of 22 years, has reportedly found a new lady-love, Nicole Fernandez.

Pujols hit his 700th career home run against the LA Dodgers earlier this season. He now ranks fourth in MLB history for home runs. Fernandez took to social media to shower her love and congratulate Pujols. She posted a cute selfie on Instagram stories.

“Felicidades, Tito, te amo ”, se lee en la imagen.



"Felicidades, Tito, te amo", se lee en la imagen. Una fotografía de Nicole Fernández, hija del expresidente Leonel Fernández, y el pelotero Albert Pujols ha dado de qué hablar en las redes sociales.

"A photograph of Nicole Fernández, daughter of former president Leonel Fernández, and baseball player Albert Pujols has given rise to talk on social networks. "Congratulations, Tito, I love you ❤️", reads the image. #ListínDiario" - LISTINDIARIO

Pujols is an MLB legend and star.

Albert Pujols’ new lady-love

Pujols recently admitted dating Fernandez, daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez, to a local journalist. Pujols and Fernandez's social media accounts have several posts confirming their romantic relationship.

As the the St. Louis Cardinals have clinched first place in the NL Central, Pujols will participate in the postseason for the final time. It's only befitting that the appearance will be in a Cardinals outfit. No player has contributed more to the franchise than Pujols. St. Louis and its loyal fans will definitely miss him profoundly.

In an interview with Santiago Matias, former president Leonel Fernandez made the following remarks on the relationship between Nicole and Pujols, as reported by the Cleveland American:

“I don’t know, because there’s always been a friendly relationship. The friendship with Albert has been for a long time, for years. So, I don’t know how to tell him. So, if I do, admit it now, but actually it’s always been friendly, coming.”

Pujols has had a celebrated career. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Cardinals, then spent more than nine seasons with the LA Angels before spending half a season with the LA Dodgers. He said earlier that 2022 would be his final season. He returned to where it all started to cap off his incredible career.

He has held the title of the oldest MLB player since 2020.

Pujols is an 11-time All-Star and the 2005, 2008 and 2009 National League (NL) Most Valuable Player (MVP). He recorded his 3,000th career hit in 2018, making him the 32nd player to do so.

Albert Pujols became the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs during the 2022 season, moving into second place among all players with career RBIs and total bases.

