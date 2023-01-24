Cooperstown, New York is not a town that draws any particular interest. The town is a picturesque settlement of some 1,800 people in Otsego County, New York - about 145 miles northwest of New York City.

Being one of the twelve villages in New York State to be incorporated under a Charter, the tree-lined streets of Cooperstown do not seem to have changed much since the Charter was assigned in the early 19th century.

However, this small village has more than just charm. It is the site of the most hallowed site in baseball: the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Baseball Hall of Fame was established in 1936 by Steven Carlton Clark. Clark was the heir to the Singer Corporation, famed for their trademark Sewing Machines. In an attempt to help an area depraved by the depression, as well as the illegal industries that flourished during prohibition, Clark sought to erect the BBHOF in Cooperstown.

In the early days, the myth that American Civil War Union General Abner Doubleday invented baseball on the Hall of Fame site was advanced for publicity. However, it has since been revealed that Doubleday did not invent baseball nor has anything to do with the foundation of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Today, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum provides an industry to the largely rural part of the state, as well as providing dozens of jobs for locals. A Library was added to the premises in 1994, Dale Petroskey has been the president of the establishment since 1999.

Cooperstown will play host to another induction ceremony

28 players - 14 returning candidates and 14 new names - will be voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America and have the results announced on January 24th, 2023 at 4 pm Eastern Time.

Among those set to face a return vote is notorious New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers slugger Alex Rodriguez. His name invokes polarization, and is sure to draw controversy to the vote, no matter the result.

