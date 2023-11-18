Earlier this year, the salary arbitration talks didn't go well between Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. It's safe to say that the former NL Cy Young winner is on his way out of the team.

The 29-year-old lost his arbitration case against the Brewers, which awarded him $10.01 million instead of the $10.75 million he sought. The battle for $749K turned ugly, with the Brewers blaming him for the club missing the 2022 postseason, a year after he won the pitching award.

Burnes will again head to arbitration next year, and in a recent interaction, he said that he feels great and that his statistics over the years will do the talking.

In an interaction on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Burnes discussed his arbitration hearing scheduled for next year:

"Yeah, I am going in with my head held up high. Like we've had four good years in a row now. Now we know what the process is like. There is learning stuff from their part last year and on my part this and how we can better handle it this year and get to that point," Corbin Burnes said.

"As far as arbitration goes, all you've got is your numbers to back you up. So I feel good with what I have done in the last few seasons, but this time I predict it won't be that long and how it went last year."

Corbin Burnes' future outlook with the arbitration talks

Burnes will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season, and as he said, he would like to handle it better this year, taking learnings from the previous meeting.

He also sounded confident with his numbers and felt he had done enough to earn what he asked for. It remains to be seen how his arbitration talks go this time around.

In 2023, Corbin Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 32 appearances.

