Corbin Burnes Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft new Orioles ace in 2024 following blockbuster trade?

Seemingly out of nowhere, on Thursday, former National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. The Milwaukee Brewers sent the veteran starting pitcher to the Orioles in exchange for prospects Joey Ortiz, DL Hall, and a 2024 draft pick.

"The Orioles just added one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in Corbin Burnes. MASN All Access reacts to the news and breaks down all the trade details you need to know" - @masnOrioles

For the first time in his MLB career, Corbin Burnes will find himself in a uniform that isn't the Milwaukee Brewers. The move, however, should benefit the three-time All-star as the shift from American Family Field in Milwaukee to Camden Yards in Baltimore should have a positive effect on his stats.

According to Statcast, if Burnes were to have pitched 2023 with Camden Yards as his home park, he would have thrown seven fewer home runs. This jump alone should not only benefit him this upcoming MLB season but also his fantasy baseball value as the park shift should help improve his numbers. That being said, will Corbin Burnes still be a top-round draft pick in 2024?

Corbin Burnes should be the third pitcher taken in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Joining the Baltimore Orioles in a blockbuster trade should only help Burnes in terms of fantasy baseball. Having a superior lineup batting for him should provide him with run support, while Camden Yards is also one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the MLB.

Because of the factors listed above, Burnes should see his name rise up fantasy baseball draft boards. If he can continue to pitch at the level he has over the past few seasons, Burnes should be able to overcome the increased competitiveness of the American League East.

The AL East is home to some of the best offensive teams in the MLB, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays. Although this is a tougher division, the MLB's more balanced schedule should benefit him from a reduction of divisional games.

"Nice uptick here for Burnes. If he is healthy, he is definitely a top 10 SP. "Orioles Acquire Corbin Burnes" - @RokhedFantasy

It's difficult to predict which round Burnes will be drafted in 2024, however, managers will need to pay attention to both Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees. Those two pitchers tend to be the only pitchers to sit above Burnes in the consensus rankings, so when they are off the board, Burnes should be next.

