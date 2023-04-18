Corbin Burnes injury: What happened to Brewers pitcher vs Mariners? Latest update on apparent injury

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes exited the game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night after an injury concern. Burnes motioned to the dugout that he needed to come out of the fame after throwing his 85th pitch of the night, which resulted in a fly-out to center field by Julio Rodriguez.

How long will Corbin Burnes be out for?

The extent of Burnes’ injury is still unknown, but his early exit is certainly a cause for concern in the Brewers’ organization and fans alike. Burnes had given up just one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.1 innings before leaving the game with a 4-1 lead.

While Burnes' performance was strong prior to his retirement from the field, the timing of his exit and the uncertainty surrounding his injury has raised questions about his availability for the following weeks.

If Corbin Burnes is placed on the IL, it will be a significant blow to the Brewers’ pitching staff and their hopes of contending for a playoff spot this season. However, the team has some depth in their rotation with pitchers like Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser capable of stepping up and taking on a larger role.

For now, Brewers fans will have to wait for more information on the extent of Burnes’ injury and his potential return to the mound.

