Corbin Burnes News: Brewers weren't ready to trade ace that 'shook' MLB, per MLB insider

Corbin Burnes' trade to the Baltimore Orioles came as a shocker to several Brewers fans. The fact that Milwaukee traded their ace was pretty surprising. For many, it did not make sense why the Brewers traded their star pitcher.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers were not ready to trade their ace. The Orioles were smart enough to land Burnes from Milwaukee. Baltimore's Orioles General Manager Mike Elias struck a deal when it was least expected.

Trade talks for the starting pitcher began in December, and the Orioles were ready to strike a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Brewers were not quiet onboard, they just could not wrap their arms around trading Burnes," said Rosenthal on X.

Expand Tweet

The Brewers unexpectedly gave up their top pitcher, especially after they boosted their roster by acquiring Rhys Hoskins. The trade shook up the AL East, putting the Baltimore Orioles in prime position.

The Brewers trading their top pitcher was a surprise, but they received some talented players in return. Milwaukee acquired shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher DL Hall. They also got draft pick No. 34 from Baltimore.

Corbin Burnes brings the competition to the AL East

The AL East has a bunch of talented pitchers, and Burnes has just made the competition more challenging. The former Cy Young Award winner will challenge Gerrit Cole and several other pitchers in the AL East.

Baltimore will benefit from this deal since they never had a stable ace. The Orioles have talented pitchers, but adding the righty was the icing on the cake. However, he will be under club control for only a year.

The 29-year-old added depth to the Orioles rotation alongside Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means and Dean Kramer. The upgrade has boosted Baltimore's defense, making them a formidable competitor in the AL East.

Baltimore was the second team to win the most games last season. With a 101-61 record, they are all set to make things better this season. David Rubenstein bought the Orioles, which means they have new management who are ready to spend to continue the momentum from last year.

Baltimore is keen on making it beyond the playoffs, as they hope to secure a World Series title in the upcoming season. With the latest additions, they seem to have a good chance of reaching the playoffs once again.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.