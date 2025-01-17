Corbin Burnes pays tribute to Bob Uecker as he recalls meeting ex-Phillies legend with his child

On Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes took to Instagram to share a series of stories paying his respects to one of baseball's greats, Bob Uecker, after news emerged that the former big league player and broadcaster had died at 90 years of age. In one of the pictures, Burnes was standing next to Uecker, holding his young son, Carter.

Screenshots of Corbin Burnes' Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@corbinburnes IG Stories)

In his playing days, Uecker played primarily as a catcher, spending five years in the big leagues. Uecker also won baseball's biggest prize, the World Series, once in his career, during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After hanging up his boots, Uecker transitioned into a career in broadcasting for the Milwaukee Brewers. He went on to become a fan favorite, and served as the primary broadcaster for the organization for a total of 54 seasons. Burnes, having been the Brewers' ace for many a year, also appeared to share quite a good relationship with the legendary man.

Corbin Burnes and son Carter enjoy sights and sounds of Chase Field after sealing move to Arizona

Having signed a six-year, $210 million contract to join the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason, right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes and his son Carter enjoyed all the sights and sounds of their new home on Wednesday, as the Diamondbacks gave their new ace a grand welcome.

The D-backs posted a few snaps of the big day on their story, one of which was eventually reshared by Burnes to his profile as well.

"& that's a wrap. WELCOME HOME @corbinburnes" the Arizona Diamondbacks captioned their Instagram story.

Screenshot of Corbin Burnes' Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@corbinburnes IG Stories)

Corbin Burnes had a great 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, finishing the regular season with a 15-9 win/loss record, a 2.92 ERA and 181 total strikeouts. Owing to his quality performances, the 30-year-old earned his fourth career All-Star cap and was named in the All-MLB First Team for the second time in his career.

From a collective point of view, however, the season ultimately ended in disappointment, as the Baltimore Orioles ran out of steam towards the end of the campaign, losing out to eventual World Series runners-up the New York Yankees in the AL East and crashing out of the playoffs in the wildcard round.

The Diamondbacks also had a September to forget, as they agonizingly missed out on qualification for the postseason on the very last day of the regular season. Having now added one of the best in the business to their arsenal, fans will be looking forward to the new season with plenty of anticipation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback