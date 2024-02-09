Corbin Burnes Trade: Astros star Josh Hader weighs in on Orioles' 'fuel to the fire' move

Corbin Burnes' tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers ended after the former Cy Young Award winner was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. It was a great trade for a team that has World Series aspirations.

Burnes joins a rotation that includes Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Gibson, and Dean Kremer. You can also add John Means, who missed much of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, into the mix.

Burnes' former teammate, Josh Hader, could not be more excited about the ace's opportunity in Baltimore. He recently joined Foul Territory TV to discuss Burnes signing with the Orioles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To add a guy like that into their starting rotation, I mean, c'mon now, that just adds a lot of fuel to that fire for that team," stated Hader.

Expand Tweet

Baltimore's biggest concern going into the new season was their pitching staff. Now, they have a guy who can lead their staff, help the young pitchers, and has plenty of big-game experience. Much is expected from the three-time All-Star in 2024.

Baltimore Orioles fans have a lot to be excited about after adding Corbin Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs (Image via Getty)

The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a season where they won the tough AL East with a record of 101-61, the second-best record last season. They were able to squeak past the Tampa Bay Rays toward the end of the season.

Undoubtedly, they will look to make the postseason again, and Corbin Burnes could be the player to take them to the promised land. Baltimore also has new ownership in David Rubenstein, who wants nothing more than to bring glory to the area.

Expand Tweet

Baltimore opens up their season against the Los Angeles Angels on March 28. Look for Burnes to take the ball on Opening Day and set the tone for the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.