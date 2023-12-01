Corbin Burnes Trade: Brewers 'engaged' with teams over potential switch for Cy Young winner

In four short years, Brewers starter Corbin Burnes has gone from a relatively unknown name to one of baseball's most dominant arms. According to recent reports, it's for that reason that his team might be interested on cashing in on him.

A native of California, Burnes was a fourth-round selection by the Brewers in 2017. Making his debut a year later as a reliever, it was not until 2021 that Burnes began to gain serious attention.

That season saw the 6-foot-3 right-hander post a league-low 2.43 ERA while amassing a 11-5 record and pitching to a 0.940 WHIP figure to win the NL Cy Young Award.

"Corbin Burnes, 84mph 'Fat Joe' Slider." - Pitching Ninja

A free agent in 2024, Burnes has kept up his excellent pitching in the next few seasons. Between 2022 and 2023, Corbin Burnes had a 3.16 ERA, including 243 strikeouts in 2022, finishing in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in both seasons.

However, according to new reports from MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers are actively entertaining offers for Burnes. After the 29-year old criticized arbitration hearings that led to his one-year, $10 million deal, it's likely that the Brewers feel as though trading him before he leaves by his own volition is the best way forward.

"2 fascinating notes worth tracking from @JeffPassan's new article: 1. Guardians open to dealing Emmanuel Clase 2. Brewers talking Burnes in the past few days" - Michael Marino

Logging 193 innings in 2023, Burnes was the worhorse of the Brewers rotation last year. However, the Brewers are wary of the fact that virtually all key metrics - from walks to ERA - have slowly climbed over the past couple of seasons for Burnes.

It has not been an easy offseason for the Brewers. At the start of November, longtime manager Craig Counsell, a native of Wisconsin, departed to sign a five-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Additionally, starter Brandon Woodruff is set to miss the entire 2024 season because of recent surgery.

The price would have to be right for Brewers to deal Corbin Burnes

Although Passan's suggestion that the Brewers may be looking at offloading Burnes could have some merit, it's difficult to envision a scenario where the Brewers will not ask for a some serious starpower in return.

Although potential destination teams like the Cleveland Guardians or Cincinnati Reds have a wealth of tradeable talent, Corbin Burnes must be considered very carefully before any green light is given.

