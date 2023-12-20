Corbin Burnes Trade News : Dodgers eye 'potential pairing' with Cy Young winner if Yoshinobu Yamamoto deal falls through, per MLB analyst

2023 represented the third straight season that pitcher Corbin Burnes finished in the top ten in Cy Young voting. Now, it appears as though the Milwaukee Brewers ace is being eyed by one of the league's most cash-heavy teams.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Burnes has pitched for the Brewers since making his MLB debut in 2018. In 2021, the 6-foot-3 right hander went 11-5, pitching to a league-best ERA of 2.43, and struck out 234 batters across 167 innings. On account of the performance, Burnes won the NL Cy Young Award.

"Corbin Burnes, 84mph 'Fat Joe' Slider." - Pitching Ninja

Instead of signing Burnes to a long-term deal after the Cy Young victory, the Milwaukee Brewers decided to string the ace along on arbitration avoidance deals. As such, many teams know that with free agency finally coming in 2025 for Burnes, he is as valuable a trade piece as any.

According to recent reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be reaching out with an offer for Corbin Burnes soon. Per a recent interview with analyst Jon Morosi, Burnes is seen as a potential consolation should the Dodgers fail to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto, 25, is expected to garner offers of up to $300 million.

""If Yamamoto does not go to the Dodgers, I think the Dodgers and Burnes become a potential pairing." @jonmorosi gives insight on Brewers trade talks and an overlooked bat on the free agent market. #MLBNHotStove

Morosi suggested that a "potential pairing" between Corbin Burnes and the Dodgers could emerge if Yamamoto does not come to LA. However, the New York Yankees continue to be the frontrunners to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has won three MVP Awards in Japan's NPB.

Corbin Burnes would be a critical addition to the Dodgers rotation

Despite signing Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting $700 million over ten years, the Dodgers will not be able to rely on the two-way star to pitch in 2024. Moreover, Julio Urias is mired in legal troubles, and Clayton Kershaw is getting older and stiffer by the day.

With Corbin Burnes, the Dodgers can anchor their rotation around him and Tyler Glasnow. Even if the team is successful in landing Yamamoto, Burnes had an arm that the vast majority of MLB teams would be careless not to pursue if they are given the chance. Additionally, the Dodgers may be one of the few teams with the financial resources to give Burnes the figure he will be asking for.

