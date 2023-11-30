Corbin Burnes Trade Update: Insider reveals 4 teams 'enamored' with Brewers pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes is in the final year of his contract before heading to free agency. Burnes has been a reliable pitcher for the Brewers in the last three seasons, but amid tensions between both parties, there is a good chance that Burnes will be moved before the 2024 spring training.

Ever since the fallout with the club during salary arbitration talks last year, Burnes is strongly rumored to get traded, and in the latest developments, there are four teams that are 'enamored' with the former Cy Young winner, per Jon Morosi on MLB Network.

"Corbin Burns is the bellwether for what the Milwaukee Brewers are going to do this off-season. And a lot of people around the industry in recent days have said they expect Burns to be moved before spring training," Morosi said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Matty, I look at the Dodgers, I look at the Giants. If the Padres have any signs on trying to compete here in, in 2024 they need at least one or two starting pitchers. You could put the Angels in that category. Uh, all of those teams need pitching. They're all enamored with Burns."

Corbin Burnes will be a free agent after the next season, making him a short-term asset for teams. Teams may also acquire him for the season and then potentially offer him a multi-year deal. It remains to be seen if Burnes will continue to pitch for the Brewers or if he will see a change in scenery.

Corbin Burnes and the Brewers are not in good terms

Corbin Burnes' salary arbitration negotiations with the Milwaukee Brewers did not go well earlier this year. It's reasonable to say that the former NL Cy Young Award winner is on his way out.

The 29-year-old was granted $10.01 million instead of the $10.75 million he sought in arbitration against the Brewers. The argument got heated, with the Brewers blaming him for the team missing the postseason in 2022, a year after he won it.

The Brewers are in uncertain land as their former manager, Craig Counsell, will now lead their divisional rivals, the Chicago Cubs. It remains to be seen if they are already looking towards the future and Burnes trade might just indicate that.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.