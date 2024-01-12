Corbin Burnes update: Star pitcher agrees to a $15,637,500 contract with the Brewers to avoid arbitration

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has reportedly agreed to a $15,637,500 salary with the front office for the 2024 season, avoiding arbitration unlike last year. The former Cy Young winner went to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee side in 2023 and lost out on the $10.75 million he requested for the team's $10.01 million offer. This year, however, MLB insider Jon Heyman has reported that he has agreed on a contract with the Brewers.

Corbin Burnes was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2018. After an impressive rookie season, he earned his place in the team's rotation and took his game to another level. He has made three All-Star appearances since then, winning the National League Cy Young award once. He also finished as the National League leader in ERA and strikeouts. He has been the Brewers' top starter since then.

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a busy week, with seven players eligible for arbitration before Friday's deadline to settle salaries for the next season. The first in line was relief pitcher Hoby Milner to settle for a $2.05 million contract. This has now been followed by their former Cy Young pitcher, Burnes.

Willy Adames joins Corbin Burnes and avoids arbitration with the Brewers

On the same day that starting pitcher Corbin Burnes settled his salary for 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers, it has been reported that shortstop Willy Adames has also followed suit. This makes three players out of the seven eligible for arbitration who have settled ahead of the deadline on Friday. It remains to be seen if any others will join them on Friday.

While Adames' numbers from the plate saw a slight decline in 2023, he has been excellent in defence over the past three seasons. The Dominican has reportedly settled on a $12.25 million contract for the upcoming MLB season.

