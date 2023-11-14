Arizona Diamondbacks rookie sensation Corbin Carroll won the National League Rookie of the Year unanimously after a historic season. In the voting, Carroll won all the first-place votes, accounting for 150 points. Similarly, American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles also won all 30 first-place votes.

Recently on SiriusXM and MLB Network Radio, Carroll disclosed that he wanted three specific jersey swaps during his rookie season:

"Just the idea of like, I want to do three jersey swaps this year and I wanted to do with all the guys that I played with in high school because I think that's just in my mind, looking at those jerseys, a very full circle moment of just, just remembering when we were those guys in high school," Carroll said. "And this was our dream and now competing against those guys on the stage and seeing their names on the back of the Major League jerseys, I just think that's the coolest thing in the world."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on to reveal that his three jersey swaps this year were Anthony Volpe, Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson:

"My three jersey swaps this year were Anthony Volpe, Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson," Corbin Carroll added. "I'll talk about Gunnar in specific, but I think it applies to all three of them. Just stand up guys off the field who really play the game hard and play the game the right way. There was a call a little bit ago and I said that it's just like there's no other player I'd want on my wall. Guys like that, you know, Gunnar is the front of that for me."

Expand Tweet

Corbin Carroll's historic rookie season with the Diamondbacks

The newly minted Rookie of the Year put up an exhilarating performance in his debut year. While doing so, he helped his team earn a trip to this year's Fall Classic, where they fell short of the Texas Rangers in five games. Moreover, his performance will also earn the Diamondbacks an additional PPI (Prospect Promotion Incentive) draft pick after the first round.

In 155 games in 2023, Corbin Carroll batted .285 with 161 hits, 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and 116 runs scored. Furthermore, in 17 postseason games in 2023, he had a .273 batting average with 18 hits, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.