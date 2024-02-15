Yankees News Today: 2x Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in talks to join New York in advisory role

According to MLB insider Erik Boland, the New York Yankees are reportedly looking to bring in two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber as an advisor. The recently retired starting pitcher pitched for the Yankees during the 2021 season, and could now be joining his former club's staff.

"According to multiple sources, the Yankees are talking w/ two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, a former Yankee who recently retired, about a yet-to-be-defined advisory position w/ the organization. Kluber, who lives in the area, was at the ML complext earlier this week" - @eboland11

The 37-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama announced his retirement from the MLB earlier this month, drawing an end to his impressive 13-year career. After a difficult season with the Boston Red Sox that saw him post a 7.04 ERA over 55.0 innings, Corey Kluber decided to hang up his cleats

It will be interesting to see what Kluber could bring to the New York Yankees staff, however, given his wealth of success and experience at the major league level, he could turn out to be an important asset for the club.

During the peak of his career, Kluber was one of the best pitchers in the MLB. The best seasons of his career came with the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). Over the course of his nine seasons with Cleveland, Kluber earned both of his Cy Young Awards, as well as all three of his All-Staer selections.

Corey Kluber made history in his lone season with the New York Yankees

Even though Kluber played only one season with the New York Yankees, he etched his name in history with the team. The two-time Cy Young Award winner finished the 2021 season with a 5-3 record with a solid 3.83 ERA with 82 strikeouts over 80.0 innings.

"Corey Kluber went to the Yankees, threw a no hitter, taught Mike King to throw a slurve who became the main piece for Juan Soto, then signed with the Rays and gave up the walk off home run that eliminated the Rays the next year. Thanks for everything Corey" - @MikeDro_

While it was a decent year for the then-35-year-old, Kluber made history on May 19, 2021. Kluber delivered the 12th no-hitter in New York Yankees history and the first of his career, shutting down the Texas Rangers in a 2-0 victory. This iconic moment will etch Kluber's name in the Yankees' history books forever. Best of luck to Kluber as he enters the next chapter of his life.

