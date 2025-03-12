Corey Seager Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft the veteran coming off another monster season with the Texas Rangers?

When Corey Seager is healthy, he can be one of the best hitters in baseball. The five-time All-Star has been a force throughout his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers, smashing 200 home runs over his 10 MLB seasons. If he can remain on the field in 2025, fans and fantasy baseball managers alike will enjoy the ride.

The fantasy baseball season is right around the corner, with some leagues likely drafting as soon as this week. When it comes to bona fide superstars such as Corey Seager, he is the ideal target for any team looking for elite power and on-base skills at ths shortstop position.

Unlike years past, the shortstop position is one of the deepest in fantasy baseball this season thanks to the likes of players such as Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz, and Bobby Witt Jr. As a result of this deep, managers might be willing to wait a round or two before filling the important position, leaving some wondering when should they pull the trigger on a player such as Seager?

Corey Seager is a solid choice as early as the 3rd round of fantasy baseball drafts in 2025

As mentioned earlier, the shortstop position is rather deep this season and while Seager is one of the best hitters in baseball, he does not provide much in terms of stolen bases. Seager is no exactly a zero in the category, however, the others at the position who tend to go ahead of him such as Gunnar Henderson, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner can all reach 20 or more stolen bases in a given year.

All that being said, Corey Seager hits in the middle of a potent Texas Rangers lineup that should be able to put up a ton of runs this season. Where Seager lacks in stolen bases, he could easily make up for in nearly every other category.

Currently on Fantasy Pros, Seager has an average draft position of 40. This means that fantasy baseball managers who decide to take another position such as starting pitching early in the drafts can still get one of the best shortstops in baseball in the 3rd or 4th round.

If you're not chasing the stolen bases early on, landing Seager here could be a bargain at the end of the 3rd round or beginning of the 4th round because of his ability to rack up serious counting stats. Draft Corey Seager and enjoy everything that comes with it.

