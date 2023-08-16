Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn, along with former Dodgers teammate Ross Stripling and his wife, orchestrated an enchanting Napa Valley soiree that captured the hearts of fans and resulted in heartwarming reunions. The picturesque setting of Napa Valley, nestled in the heart of California, was the ideal setting for this memorable gathering.

The Seager family, along with their friends from the San Francisco Giants, Ross Stripling and his wife, shared glimpses of their delightful escapade through a recent Instagram post by Madisyn Seager. The photos offered a peek into the group's enjoyment of the region's finest wines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Instagram could not contain their joy as they dubbed them the "Queens and Kings of Napa" and celebrated the touching reunions.

Mady Seager's Instagram Post

Corey Seager and His Wife Madisyn Seager's Relationship

Corey Seager and his wife mady

Corey Seager is a seasoned MLB player who has previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers. When he married his longtime partner Madisyn Van Ham on December 5, 2020, he accomplished a significant life milestone.

Having been friends since their high school days, Corey and Madisyn's romantic journey began during that time. After getting engaged in 2019, they exchanged vows in a Covid-safe ceremony at Saddle Farms in Tennessee.

While their family might not have expanded to include children just yet, they take pride in being devoted dog parents. Their two adorable canine companions, Hazel and Harlow, hold a special place in their lives. In fact, Hazel even played the endearing role of ring bearer at their wedding.