Corey Seager Injury Update: World Series MVP's opening day in doubt after sports hernia surgery

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager's availability for Opening Day could be a question mark. The superstar shortstop underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia on Tuesday, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

Seager suffered the injury last season but decided to tough it out and play through it. He tried to rest it in the offseason, hoping it would heal itself, but that has not been the case.

As the injury was not getting better, Seager decided to get the issue fixed now. Given he is getting the surgery so late, he will have his work cut out for him if he wants to be ready when the season kicks off.

Rangers' GM Chris Young is not concerned with Corey Seager's surgery

While some general managers may be worried one of their star players is undergoing surgery so late, Rangers' GM Chris Young is not. He fully believes Corey Seager will have no trouble returning to the lineup quickly.

"My concern level is very low. Given the surgery itself, Corey's work ethic, his commitments to rehab. He's been through surgeries before and he's made it back and that's our expectation" stated Young.

The Rangers will need him in the lineup as they will be targets all season long, coming off their first World Series title in franchise history.

Seager was a big part of their success, winning the World Series MVP Award. He is coming off a season where he appeared in 119 games, hitting .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 96 RBIs. He also led the league with 42 doubles, two away from tying a career-high.

Seager will look to return to the lineup as quickly as possible. He knows how important this season is and how much his team needs him.

