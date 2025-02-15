Corey Seager, Jose Altuve, Bobby Witt Jr., Max Muncy, Dansby Swanson's wives share sneak peek from Valentine's Day celebration

Love is in the air on the occasion of Valentine's Day as several MLB stars, including Corey Seager, Jose Altuve, Bobby Witt Jr., Max Muncy and Dansby Swanson made the day special for their respective partners.

Ad

Here's a sneak peek into how each of these stars celebrated the day of love with their partners.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie shares Valentine's Day recap

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Max Muncy and his wife Kellie have been married since Nov. 2018 and on Friday they celebrated their seventh Valentine's Day together as husband and wife. They share two kids as well: daughter Sophie and son Wyatt.

Kellie shared the recap from the family's Valentine's Day celebrations, which included posing with the Dodgers star, receiving a special flower bouquet to mark the day, and gifting their children more toys to play with.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Corey Seager impresses his "Valentine" with a special bouquet

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager left no stone unturned to make Valentine's Day special for her wife Madisyn, with whom the shortstop has been married since Dec. 2020.

Madisyn shared photos of how the couple spent the day. She first shared a photo of her family, involving Seager and her two pets, Hazel and Harlow. She also added a photo of a flower bouquet, which she received "from her love."

Ad

Madisyn's Instagram story (Credit: @madyseager)

Jose Altuve's wife Neena shared a throwback pic of the couple on Valentine's Day

Jose Altuve and Neena have been married since Nov. 2006. The couple share two daughters.

Ad

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Neena shared a throwback photo of the couple from the time when they were young, probably from their early years of dating or marriage. She also shared the Valentine's decoration of the house.

Neena's Instagram story (@neenaaltuve27)

Dansby Swanson gets her wife Mallory something special on Valentine's Day

Dansby Swanson and his love for his wife Mallory led to him making her feel special on Friday. The Chicago Cubs star gifted Mallory, a soccer star, a special red flower-adorned bouquet, which she posted on her Instagram on Friday.

Ad

The couple has been married since Dec. 2022.

Mallory's Instagram story (Credit: @malpugh)

Bobby Witt Jr. takes her newlywed wife Maggie to a dinner date

Exactly two months ago, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tied the knot with Maggie Black in the company of loved ones at The Thompson Hotel in Dallas.

Ad

To mark the first Valentine's Day as husband and wife special, Maggie shared throwback photos of their wedding in which the couple can be seen kissing each other. In subsequent stories, she shared a bouquet she received and posted a cozy selfie from what appears to be a dinner date.

Maggie's Instagram story (Credit: @maggswitt)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback