Corey Seager nearing return as Rangers manger reveals major injury update

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy provided a positive update regarding the status of star Corey Seager. The latter has been out of action since May 13 after re-injuring his hamstring. Seager had just been activated 10 days prior after healing from the hamstring issue and played five games before hitting the shelf once again.
Bochy shared that the former MVP could return in next week's home series against the Cardinals or even earlier — depending on the shortstop's progress.
“He looks good. Swinging good, running well. I thought overall, he did everything and passed all the tests as far as his progression,” said Bochy in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.
Seager has been documented doing live batting practice at Rate during the team's visit of the White Sox.
“He’ll continue to get live BP when we get home on Monday.” [His return] could be even a little sooner, who knows, that’s how good he looks.”
The star shortstop has missed 23 games this year due to injury woes. Before being placed in the IL, Seager posted a .300/.346/.520 batting line with six home runs and 12 RBI.
In other news, Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy also gave updates regarding outfielder Evan Carter. The manager stated that Carter would need to spend time in the minors for rehab before being reintegrated to the team. Carter was shelved on May 18 after a Grade 2 right quad strain.
Rangers drop series to White Sox
After a respectable start to the 2025 season, the Texas Rangers are slowly unraveling bit-by-bit. The team recently lost their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on the road after being decisively beaten in the first two games.
Texas now holds a 25-28 record and the fourth spot in the AL West. The team has lost six-straight games and has won just three of its last 10 contests — including an abysmal 8-18 record on the road.
In yesterday's contest against the White Sox, the Rangers became just the third team this year to surrender at least 10 runs to the struggling Southsiders. Although starter Jack Leiter gave up just two runs on six base hits with five walk in five innings, the bullpen failed to support the starter as Texas was peppered with six runs in the sixth inning.
Luis Robert Jr. had a field day after going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base. Lenyn Sosa also pitched in with a double, a walk, and three RBI for the Southsiders.