Corey Seager has reflected on the Texas Rangers' stunning win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

The Rangers came up clutch again late on to take the game away from the Diamondbacks. Seager's two-run shot tied the game in the ninth inning and forced the extra innings. His teammate, Adolis Garcia, continued his red-hot form, smoking a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to seal a 6-5 win.

Before Seager's home run, the DBacks were on pace to clinch the game 5-3, but a clutch home run from the Rangers' shortstop denied them. In a post-game interaction with Tom Verducci, the four-time All-Star said about the game and his game-tying home run:

"That was exciting, it was a fun game. This is what playoff baseball is all about. Keep grinding, it's not over till you get all the outs."

He went on to praise his teammate Adolis Garcia who blasted the game-winning home run:

"He is a very special player for us. Moments like this are special. He's done it for us all year. He's been awesome."

Corey Seager even praised the Rangers bullpen who kept it tight and got the outs.

Postseason heroics are not new to Corey Seager

Before joining the Rangers, Seager was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers who won the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

He was crowned the World Series MVP for his stellar contribution to the Dodgers' offense. Before that, he also won the NLCS MVP that postseason, highlighting his contribution to the Dodgers' winning season that year.

In six games of the 2020 World Series, Corey Seager batted .400 with eight hits, two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs scored. In the ongoing postseason, he has a .327 batting average with 16 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs and 15 runs in 13 games.