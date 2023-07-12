Corey Seager, a star for the Texas Rangers, has been selected to start in the All-Star Game, and his wife, Madisyn Seager, could not contain her joy and love for him.

She showered Corey with words of love, calling him her "cute All-Star," and posted heartfelt pictures on her Instagram Stories while expressing her unwavering support.

Madisyn's Instagram stories

Corey Seager, who is only 29 years old, already has a long list of honors under his belt, including three All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger awards, the World Series MVP award, and the NL Rookie of the Year title. His performance during the 2023 season, however, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Corey Seager had an outstanding slash line of.358/.418/.642 through his first 43 games, accompanied by a remarkable 189 wRC+—a mark that tied him with Aaron Judge for the MLB lead among players with at least 150 plate appearances. Despite missing over a month of the season due to injury, Seager has risen to new heights and is poised for his best season yet.

His impact on the Rangers cannot be overstated, as they are currently in first place, thanks, in large part, to Corey Seager's outstanding contributions. He is an example of the talent and tenacity that have led the Rangers to success as an AL All-Star finalist at shortstop.

Corey Seager's remarkable season is a testament to his commitment, talent, and the unwavering support of his devoted wife, Madisyn Seager, as he enters the field as a starter in the All-Star Game.

Corey Seager's career statistics

American shortstop Corey Seager

American shortstop Corey Seager, also known as "Seags," competes in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Texas Rangers at the moment. In the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him, and he made his MLB debut in 2015.

With back-to-back All-Star selections in his first two seasons and the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2016, Corey Seager quickly established himself as a rising star.

Corey Seager was an essential part of the Dodgers' success while he was a member of the team, and he was honored by being named the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP in 2020, the year the team won the World Series.

Corey Seager, who is renowned for his strong hitting and defensive abilities, frequently demonstrated his skills as a dependable and talented shortstop.

With a lucrative 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2022, Corey Seager became the highest-paid player in team history.

Corey Seager continues to be a highly regarded player in the league, despite encountering some difficulties and injuries over the course of his career.

His career has seen him reach important milestones like his 100th career home run and recognition for his offensive contributions, which included a career-high 33 home runs in 2021.

Earlier this year, Corey Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list after getting hurt while legging out a double.

It was revealed by the team that Corey Seager had a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, which sidelined him for at least four weeks. After this period of recovery, Corey Seager was back on the field in late May after his mid-April injury.

