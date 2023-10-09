Last December, shortstop Corey Seager made big waves in the baseball world by opting to sign with the Texas Rangers. His ten-year, $325 million was to be the largest in franchise history, eclipsing even A-Rod's mammoth 2000 deal.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager is regarded as one of the most potent offensive players in the game. The winner of a pair of Silver Sluggers as well as the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year Award, Rangers fans knew that their team would be acquiring a true slugger.

In 2023, Corey Seager registered career bests in almost every category. His .327/.390/.623 slashline complimented his 33 home runs and 96 RBIs. Additionally, the 29-year old's 42 doubles led the American League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After recording RBIs in consecutive games as his team swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series, it was on to Baltimore for an ALDS date with the Orioles. Seager walked twice as the Rangers eeked out a 3-2 win against the AL's top performers.

However, it was Seager's performance in Game 2 of the series that really turned heads. In his five plate appearances, Seager walked no fewer than five times. This made him the first player in MLB playoff history to record five or more base-on-balls in a single game.

"Corey Seager just became the first player to ever walk five times in a postseason game. He has definitely not been Corey Eager today" - Evan Grant

Evan Grant, a Rangers' writer had a unique turn-of-phrase that befitted Corey "not-so-eager's" performance perfectly. Always known to register high on-base percentages, Seager's .390 value placed him fourth in the AL for the 2023 regular season.

Although a late home run from Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks had some Rangers fans worried, Seager and the Rangers were able to close out the deal. After leaving Camden Yards with a 11-8 victory in Game 2, they will take the series back to Texas with a 2-0 lead, and have the chance to send the Orioles packing with a win tomorrow.

Corey Seager will play a huge part of any Rangers' postseason run until 2031

By staking such a massive amount of money on Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers have made it crystal clear that they intend to have the slugger around for a long time. A 2020 World Series winner with the Dodgers, Seager knows how to get it done in the clutch. Now, if he can impart his wisdom and experience on his teammates, there is no telling what they might be able to accomplish.