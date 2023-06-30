Corey Seager, the talented shortstop for the Texas Rangers, may be one of the most unassuming superstars in the game.

Despite his impressive $325 million contract and accolades like the NLCS and World Series MVPs, Seager shies away from the spotlight.

He has no interest in the fame that comes with his elite offensive production and charming smile; for him, baseball is simply a job he excels at.

Seager, who already experienced a World Series victory with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the unusual 2020 season, shares the team's aspirations wholeheartedly.

He has his sights set on winning a "real" World Series and aims to repeat that success multiple times. Seager's drive to achieve greatness and his hunger for more championships make him a vital piece of the puzzle for the star-crossed Rangers organization as they strive for a new era of success.

"He wants to win a ‘real’ World Series," a current teammate said.

While many public figures pretend to dislike the attention, Seager genuinely prefers to keep a low profile. He rarely posts on social media, grants few interviews, and is known to be reclusive in the clubhouse.

Even in the bustling market of Los Angeles, Seager did his best to remain unnoticed. His focus lies on his wife, dogs, golf swing, and enjoying meals out - a refreshingly simple existence.

Following his departure from the Texas Rangers organization, Corey Seager's hitting coach, Wooten, continued to maintain a working relationship with the talented shortstop.

Wooten was hired by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, but their working relationship continued. Wooten now runs a private hitting facility in Minnesota after leaving the Angels in the past.

Despite Wooten's decision not to respond to interview requests, his ongoing connection with Seager suggests the depth of their bond and the value Seager places on Wooten's guidance in honing his hitting skills.

When asked to set up an interview with the elusive slugger, a Rangers official explained that their big-money shortstop had hardly done a postgame TV interview this season.

One beat reporter who covers the team admitted they hadn’t spoken to Seager in nearly a month. During media availability, Seager is usually in the dungeons of the ballyard on Facetime with Wooten, picking apart the nitty-gritty of his swing.

In his first season with the Texas Rangers in 2022, Corey Seager had a mixed performance at the plate.

He posted a batting average of.245, which was a career low, but he also achieved a career-high of 33 home runs.

Despite missing a month of the season due to injury, Seager showed promising signs that he could be on track for a career-best season in 2023.

One notable statistic for Seager in 2022 was his low called-strike percentage, which was the lowest among all major league batters at 9.0%.

This demonstrates his ability to be selective at the plate and avoid called strikes, showcasing his keen eye for pitches.

While Seager's batting average may have dipped, his power was on full display as he launched 33 home runs.

This not only shows his ability to drive the ball with authority but also indicates that he can be a consistent power threat in the Rangers' lineup.

Considering Seager's track record as a former NL Rookie of the Year, two-time MLB All-Star, and World Series MVP, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back in 2023 and have a career-best season.

Despite missing a month of the 2023 season due to injury, all eyes will be on Seager to see if he can build on his impressive power numbers from the previous year and solidify his place as one of the league's premier shortstops.

