Corey Seager's unique pre-game ritual includes binge-watching 'New Girl' for on-field excellence

Corey Seager, the talented shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a pre-game ritual that might surprise many baseball fans. During an interview, Seager shared insights into his game day routine, shedding light on a quirky superstition that involves binge-watching the popular TV show "New Girl."

Seager began the interview by revealing his favorite baseball player—none other than the legendary Derek Jeter. Growing up in a Yankees household with parents from Upstate New York, Seager admired Jeter not only for his on-field prowess but also for being a great person and teammate. Seager expressed his desire to meet Jeter, highlighting the lasting impact the former Yankees captain has had on him.

The interview took place back in Corey Seager’s rookie season with the LA Dodgers. When asked about the most underrated player on the Dodgers, Seager pointed to Justin Turner, emphasizing Turner's significant contribution to the team's success. According to Seager, Turner's performance had been crucial.

However, the most intriguing revelation came when Seager shared a unique aspect of his pre-game routine. He confessed to being an avid fan of the TV show "New Girl," citing the humor of the Schmidt character as a particular favorite. Seager revealed that watching episodes of "New Girl" serves as his superstition to get locked in and focused for the game. It seems that the lighthearted and comedic moments from the show help Seager prepare mentally for the challenges on the field.

In the highly anticipated World Series Game 1, Corey Seager’s Texas Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks' with All-Star, Zac Gallen taking the mound. Eovaldi will do it for the Rangers with a 4-0 record and 2.42 ERA this postseason, making it his first career World Series start.

Nathan Eovaldi will be taking the mound for the Texas Rangers, making it his first ever World Series Game 1.

Manager Bruce Bochy expresses confidence in Eovaldi's readiness. Gallen, 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in his inaugural postseason, leads the Diamondbacks after clinching the NL pennant. The right-hander faced the Rangers in August, securing a 6-3 victory. As the pitchers clash in the opening game, the stage is set for a thrilling series with Eovaldi's postseason prowess and Gallen's determination on display.