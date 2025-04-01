Corey Seager's wife Madisyn celebrates long-awaited personal milestone during Ranger star's Reds showdown

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn is his biggest supporter on and off the field. She often travels to various ballparks to cheer for Corey and express her loving support for him.

On Monday, the Rangers opened a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark in Ohio. Madisyn was present in the stands to cheer for Corey, who started the game for the away team.

She shared an image from the stadium on social media and celebrated one of her long-awaited personal milestones related to the sport.

"30/30 ballparks ✅ It's as cold as it looks 🥶, " she wrote.

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram (Credit: via @madyseager)

Madisyn's personal milestone was to be in attendance in all the 30 major league ballparks. The last remaining stadium on her list was the Reds' home, the Great American Ballpark. Corey Seager has had a slow start to his 2025 MLB campaign registering just three hits off 14 at-bats from four games.

While the two-time World Series MVP looks to get back to his earlier rhythm at the plate, he is gearing up for the best story of his personal life yet alongside his wife. The couple announced their first pregnancy via social media post on March 22.

"Our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!"

The two have been together since their high school days in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 5, 2020.

Corey Seager and Madisyn spent time at Gigi's Playhouse in Cincinnati, OH

Corey Seager and Madisyn stopped by Gigi's Playhouse in Cincinnati on Monday to take part in a drive with the Burger Family Foundation alongside other players from the Reds and Rangers teams. Mady shared an image from the positive drive on social media.

"Had the best morning at Gigi's Playhouse," she wrote. "This place and their mission is truly so special. Cannot wait to watch Penelope thrive here."

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram (Credit: via @madyseager)

Rangers first baseman, Jake Burger and his wife Ashlyn started this foundation to create awareness towards the growth and needs of children with Down syndrome after the birth of their daughter Penelope, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome in Nov 2024.Gigi's Playhouse are Down Syndrome achievement centers with free entry for all. They are currently functioning at over 50 locations in 26 states across the USA.

