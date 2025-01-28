Corey Seager's wife Madisyn drops 1-word reaction to Rays star Brandon Lowe's son Emmett's second birthday

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and his wife Madison celebrated the second birthday of their firstborn, son Emmett. The couple, who were both student-athletes at the University of Maryland, had their struggles with infertility before they conceived Emmett a couple of years ago.

They even help raise funds for the Baby Quest Foundation, which provides financial grants to couple who wants to become parents. This is very similar to the Next Egg Foundation run by Yankees ace Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley, who also experienced something similar before they welcomed their firstborn.

Thus, Emmett's birthday brings back happy memories for the couple each year. On Monday, Madison shared a series of photos from celebrations of Emmett's second birthday party.

In one photo, Emmett is seen sitting on a rustic vintage truck, looking stylish and full of joy. The couple were joined by their family members and friends to celebrate Emmett's special day.

"My boy is 2 💙 We spent the weekend celebrating Emmett with some of his favorite things 🎨🎪🧸🚒🚙🛻🎂🧁," Madison wrote in the caption.

The post caught the attention of family, friends and fans, with many leaving sweet messages in the comments section. Notably, Texas Rangers star Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn Seager, chimed in with a heartfelt one-word reaction:

“Cutie!!"

Madisyn's reaction

Brandon Lowe's donation comes back full circle as Rays star gets to meet the family he made a difference upon

A couple of years back, the Tampa Bay Rays nominated Brandon Lowe for the Roberto Clemente Award. Lowe, in turn, got an opportunity to spend $7,500 for a noble cause.

Both Brandon and his wife Madison went over what to do and ultimately decided to donate it to The Baby Quest Foundation. The proceeds were then used to help an aspiring couple who used it to cover for expensive fertility treatment.

The couple stayed connected with the couple who received the grant and finally, in August last year, they met the couple, Jennifer and Alex, and their 13-month-old daughter, Natalia.

This had the Lowe couple happy as they see their donation making such an impact in the lives of another family.

“It’s really cool to kind of see the impact that you're having,” Lowe said. “You can do everything behind closed doors and whatnot, but it means a little bit different when you actually get to meet families, meet the kids. You got to make these parents extremely happy.”

The couple hasn't stopped in their efforts. They used the 2024 Players' Weekend to raise awareness among fellow teammates and their families to donate to the cause if they can.

