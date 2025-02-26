Corey Seager's wife Madisyn drops 3-word caption for Rangers star's recent at-bat at Surprise Stadium

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, reacted to her husband's at-bats against the Kansas City Royals. The couple has been married since December 2020 and first met while attending Northwest Cabarrus High School in North Carolina.

Ad

Corey and Madisyn began dating shortly after but eventually broke up when their long-distance relationship didn’t work out. However, they later reconnected, rekindled their romance and remained together until the MLB superstar proposed in 2019.

On Tuesday, Madisyn attended the Texas Rangers spring training game at Surprise Stadium to cheer on her husband. She shared a glimpse of the game on her Instagram account, captioning it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Spring has sprung! ⚾”

Madisyn IG (Credits: Instagram/@madyseager)

The image features a wide view of Surprise Stadium, with Corey Seager in a swinging position at home plate. The game ended with the Royals winning 15-6 against the Rangers.

Ad

Trending

Seager is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season. He finished with 123 games played, 30 home runs, 74 RBIs, 53 walks, a .278 batting average, and a .864 OPS.

Corey Seager reveals the special moment he knew he wanted to spend his life with Madisyn

After trying long-distance, Madisyn visited Corey Seager at one of his minor league games. The couple reconnected and began spending quality time together again. Then, one day, a special moment deepened the five-time All-Star’s love and commitment to his partner.

Ad

Recalling the moment, Seager said (via Insideweddings.com):

“I think I always knew I would propose one day. It’s not very often you meet someone and have an instant connection. It really hit me one night when we were dancing in the kitchen together making dinner … I knew at that moment I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Ad

Madisyn also shared her reaction to Corey’s proposal, saying:

“He said he proposed to me while there because marrying me was another one of his bucket-list items. I totally expected him to propose in our hometown … It was so special because I truly was surprised, and he put so much thought into every detail.”

Corey Seager is currently on a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, which he signed in December 2021. The two-time World Series MVP played a crucial role in the team's first World Series win in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback