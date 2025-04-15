Corey Seager's wife Madisyn drops 5-word reaction to reflect ethereal joy of shared motherhood experiences 

Corey Seager married his high school sweetheart, Madisyn, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 5, 2020. The duo hail from North Carolina but currently reside in Arlington, TX, where Seager is playing professional baseball with the Texas Rangers since his blockbuster move from the LA Dodgers in 2022.
Madisyn is currently in Marathon, Florida enjoying a bachelorette party of her friend. Earlier, she had announced her pregnancy with Corey via a social media post on March 22.
On Monday, one of her friends, who also happens to be pregnant with her partner, shared a social media story of the two together. Madisyn captioned the story with a heartfelt five-word comment.
Take a look at the image shared on Instagram here, with a caption that reads:
"When you and your bestie are preggers at the same time."
"It is the best ever."
Corey and Madisyn Seager shared a pregnancy announcement post, which included some snaps of the couple on the beach. Corey could be seen touching the baby bump as the duo shared some heartfelt moments with each other.
Take a look at the Instagram post here, captioned as:
"Our favorite chapter yet. Baby seags coming soon!!"
On the baseball front, Seager has started the season strong with the 2023 World Champions, who are currently 9-7 for the season, acquiring second spot in the AL West standings. After a lively start to the season, the Rangers have hit a losing slump as they have lost back-to-back series against the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners. They have now also lost five of their last six regular-season games.
Madisyn shares heartfelt image of Corey Seager touching baby bump during Rangers' gala night
The Rangers Foundation conducted the Tex Gala event on April 6 to raise money for kids affected by financial and educational constraints. The event was headlined by five-time Grammy Award nominee country singer Thomas Rhett Atkins.
Corey and Madisyn Seager attended the gala event in matching black ensembles. Madisyn shared some images from the night, one of which showcased Corey placing his hand on the baby bump.
Take a look at the Instagram post here, captioned as:
"Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! Also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand."
The duo is expecting the birth of their first child together sometime in the latter months of 2025.