Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gets hit with sweet realization watching Easter joy ahead of baby's arrival 

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, was in attendance at the Globe Life Field on Sunday to celebrate Easter and watch the series finale between the Texas Rangers and the incumbent World Champions, the LA Dodgers.
The Dodgers took the series finale by a slender margin of 1-0. It was a pure bullpen contest as the starting pitchers from either team, alongside the relief pitchers, had an amazing outing on the mound. The sole RBI of the game came off the bat of Freddie Freeman, which was enough to see the Dodgers past the victory line.
Despite the loss, Madisyn was in good spirits due to the Easter celebrations and even shared a couple of images from the game on her Instagram story. She shared a pre-game image showcasing her outfit for the game day and a post-game image with her husband, Corey Seager.
"Off to Easter service at the field 💙 "
"Watching all the kiddos run around at the Easter egg hunt, knowing that's going to be us soon. Grateful grateful grateful!
Seager failed to register a hit in Sunday's game, but overall, he has been highly efficient in the ongoing MLB campaign. He has .288 batting average, with four home runs, six RBIs, .876 OPS, and 21 hits off 69 at-bats in 19 games played so far this season.
The Texas Rangers are now 13-9 for the campaign, acquiring the spot in the AL West division. They are a game ahead of the second-placed Seattle Mariners. The 2023 World Champions will now hit the road to play two regular-season series against the A's and then the SF Giants.
Corey Seager completed a major milestone with the Texas Rangers
On April 17, in the series finale against the LA Angels, Corey Seager completed a personal milestone with the Texas Rangers. He crushed his 100th home run as a Ranger when he deposited an off-speed slider by Halos reliever, Ryan Zeferjahn, into the center field stands in the bottom of the seventh inning at Globe Life Field.
Take a look at the video here:
"For the 100th time as a Ranger, touch 'em all, 5!"
Madisyn was in the stands on April 17 to celebrate the two-time World Series MVP's major achievement with the Rangers. Texas will now play a three-game series against the Athletics at Raley Field, starting Tuesday.