Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gives 1-word reaction to Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi's dominant season likely to end due to injury

Texas Rangers' injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi found support in Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn. On Tuesday, Rangers' President of Baseball Operations Chris Young announced that Eovaldi's season has most likely come to an end after the pitcher suffered a strain in his right rotator cuff.

Ad

After this announcement was made, Nathan's wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, uploaded a post on Instagram that boasted Nathan's impressive numbers in the 2025 season. While many people reacted to this post from Rebekah, one notable reaction came from Seager's wife, Madisyn.

She dropped a 1-word reaction and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Unreal!!!! 👏👏👏"

Madisyn Seager's comment on Rebekah Eovaldi's IG post [Image via Instagram]

It must be noted that Seager is Nathan Eovaldi's teammate at the Texas Rangers. Before the injury, Eovaldi had an 11-3 record in the season. The 35-year-old pitcher also boasted an impressive ERA of 1.73 with 129 strikeouts to his name.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Seager has also impressed with his hitting this year. As of this writing, Seager has 380 at-bats with an average of .271. He also has 61 runs, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs to his name.

Nathan Eovaldi's wife previously reacted to Corey Seager's wife Madisyn personal IG post

In March, Madisyn revealed she and Corey Seager are expecting the birth of their child. In May, through a video on Instagram, Madisyn revealed that the couple is expecting a baby boy. This post from Seager's wife received many heartwarming reactions.

Ad

One such reaction came from Nathan Eovaldi's wife, Rebekah Eovaldi:

"This is beautiful Mady!!! He’s going to be the cutest little guy!!! 🩵 so happy for y’all!"

Even recently, Madisyn uploaded images of herself in a white dress. In the caption of this post, she wrote, "My greatest honor has been being your home, my baby." Rebekah Eovaldi also reacted to this post. She wrote:

Ad

"Precious!!! 😍"

Madisyn and Rebekah's husbands, Corey and Nathan, have been teammates for nearly three years now. While Corey Seager signed for the Texas Rangers in December 2021, Nathan arrived on the team a year later in December 2022. Both players have been an instrumental part of the Rangers squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More