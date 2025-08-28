Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gives 1-word reaction to Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi's dominant season likely to end due to injury

Texas Rangers' injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi found support in Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn. On Tuesday, Rangers' President of Baseball Operations Chris Young announced that Eovaldi's season has most likely come to an end after the pitcher suffered a strain in his right rotator cuff.
After this announcement was made, Nathan's wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, uploaded a post on Instagram that boasted Nathan's impressive numbers in the 2025 season. While many people reacted to this post from Rebekah, one notable reaction came from Seager's wife, Madisyn.
She dropped a 1-word reaction and wrote:
"Unreal!!!! 👏👏👏"
It must be noted that Seager is Nathan Eovaldi's teammate at the Texas Rangers. Before the injury, Eovaldi had an 11-3 record in the season. The 35-year-old pitcher also boasted an impressive ERA of 1.73 with 129 strikeouts to his name.
On the other hand, Seager has also impressed with his hitting this year. As of this writing, Seager has 380 at-bats with an average of .271. He also has 61 runs, 21 home runs and 50 RBIs to his name.
Nathan Eovaldi's wife previously reacted to Corey Seager's wife Madisyn personal IG post
In March, Madisyn revealed she and Corey Seager are expecting the birth of their child. In May, through a video on Instagram, Madisyn revealed that the couple is expecting a baby boy. This post from Seager's wife received many heartwarming reactions.
One such reaction came from Nathan Eovaldi's wife, Rebekah Eovaldi:
"This is beautiful Mady!!! He’s going to be the cutest little guy!!! so happy for y’all!"
Even recently, Madisyn uploaded images of herself in a white dress. In the caption of this post, she wrote, "My greatest honor has been being your home, my baby." Rebekah Eovaldi also reacted to this post. She wrote:
"Precious!!! 😍"
Madisyn and Rebekah's husbands, Corey and Nathan, have been teammates for nearly three years now. While Corey Seager signed for the Texas Rangers in December 2021, Nathan arrived on the team a year later in December 2022. Both players have been an instrumental part of the Rangers squad.