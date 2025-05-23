Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gives hilarious verdict on Shane Bieber's spouse Kara Maxine's motherhood

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber became a father for the first time as his wife Kara Maxine gave birth to a son, Kav McClain, in March. While Shane is recovering from a Tommy John surgery, the duo is enjoying time as first-time parents.

Kara Maxine shared snapshots of the duo enjoying their time away from baseball in a latest Instagram post. Kara showed off her stylish look while caring for her son in the post.

The post caught the attention of Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn. She commented on Kara's post, giving a hilarious verdict on the Guardians ace's wife's motherhood.

"She's not a regular mom she's a cooooool mom," Madisyn commented on the post.

(Image source - Instagram)

Kara Maxine acknowledged the comment from Madisyn and replied with a loving emoji.

Shane Bieber and Kara announced the arrival of their first child in an Instagram post on March 17 with Kara writing a heartfelt message for the newest family member.

"We can't possibly put into words how much we love our little man, Kab McClain Beiber. He joined us on March 14th with 8lbs 7oz of chunky perfection. God is good."

Shane Bieber shares emotional side after Kara Maxine gives birth to first child

While Shane Bieber is still to take the mound for his new team this season, the Guardians ace got emotional on the prospect of pitching in front of his wife and his newborn.

"It’s crazy. You’re going to make me get emotional,” Bieber said in March. “It’s good, man. It’s something I'm looking forward to so, so much. I’ve just got to get there. I don't have much to say, other than I can't wait. I’m very excited. I'm ready to get back to doing what I love.”

The veteran ace is edging closer to return to the mound as threw his first live BP earlier this month. According to reports, he could be taking the mound in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League in rehab.

