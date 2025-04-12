Corey Seager's wife Madisyn melts hearts with 5-word message as she debuts baby bump during beachy getaway

Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, shared thrilling news last month. The duo is expecting their first child together in 2025 and announced the news via a social media post in March. They have been together since high school and eventually married on December 5, 2020.

On Friday, Mady shared pictures on social media from her friend's bachelorette party at the Isla Bella beach resort in Marathon, Florida. While Madisyn and her friends enjoyed their time together, she also shared an image of her baby bump and captioned it with a sweet five-word message.

Take a look at the image here, captioned as:

"bb really making an appearance."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at other pictures from Mady's story here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have started the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note. Seager has a .220 batting average, with three home runs, three RBIs, and a .712 OPS in 12 games this season. He is projecting over 35 home runs and 70+ RBIs in 2025.

The 2023 World champions have jumped to a 9-5 record and currently hold the top spot in the AL West standings. They registered their first series loss of the new campaign against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. Now, they have travelled to Seattle to play a three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Seager is a two-time World Series champion and a five-time All-Star. Over the years, he has been highly consistent with his performances. One of the strongest support systems throughout his baseball journey has been his wife, Mady, who stays beside him through thick and thin.

Corey Seager and Madisyn attended the Rangers gala together

Corey Seager and Madisyn had a great night together during the Rangers gala event on April 6. The duo sported an all-black ensemble for the extravagant night.

Mady shared some pictures from the Tex Gala in a social media post, with a caption that read:

"Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ Also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻 "

Rangers lost game 1 of the series against the Mariners on Friday night. They will now look to bounce back in the second game to level the series.

