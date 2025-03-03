Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts to her sweet moment with Cubs' Justin Turner's newborn son at Surprise Stadium

Justin Turner and Corey Seager may not be teammates on the Los Angeles Dodgers anymore, but their families remain close. That was made evident by Seager's wife Madisyn's latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Turner's Chicago Cubs were taking on Seager's Texas Rangers for some Spring Training action at Surprise Stadium in Arizona, and that brought the families together again. Mady Seager was able to catch up with Justin Turner's wife Kourtney and their newborn son, Bo.

Mady Seager with Turner Newborn

Kourtney posted a picture of Mady holding Bo, adding the caption, "bestie + bobo." Mady Seager then reshared the photo on her IG stories and added her caption:

"my sweet bobo 🥲"

Justin Turner joined the Chicago Cubs last month on a one-year contract to provide some veteran presence to the team. Turner was a big part of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the World Series.

Corey Seager was named MVP of that World Series. And he won another MVP in 2023 after helping the Texas Rangers win the title.

Seager and the Rangers did not have a great season in 2024 as his campaign was cut short by hernia surgery. They will look to bounce back in 2025.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares heartfelt message on fourth anniversary

After a long relationship that dated back to high school, Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn finally got married on Dec. 5, 2020.

On their fourth anniversary last December, Madisyn shared a post on her Instagram page and also included a heartfelt message to her husband.

"Just two kids who fell in love and had no idea what would be ahead of them ✨ happy 4 year anniversary my love, this life we’ve built together has been everything we’ve dreamt it could be and more 🤍 " -Madisyn Seager captioned.

The two got engaged in December 2019 and got married a year later, during the COVID pandemic.

While Corey and Madisyn are yet to have a Bo of their own, they are proud parents to two Australian Shepherds. The couple adopted Hazel in 2019 and added Harlow in 2022.

